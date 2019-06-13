Ohio House approves Manning mental-health bill
COLUMBUS — The Ohio House approved a bill, co-sponsored by state Rep. Don Manning, that creates the Ohio Children’s Behavioral Health Network, which would be a group tasked with developing evidence- and outcome-based solutions to improve the mental health of children and young adults.
“My experience in the youth mental and behavioral health space has shown me how desperately we need reform in these areas,” said Manning of New Middletown, R-59th.
The House approved the bill 86-3 and it now heads to the state Senate for consideration.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 25, 2019 6:01 p.m.
Manning: Bill would boost psych help in schools
- March 25, 2019 12:25 p.m.
Manning meets with educators; touts mental health plans
- February 24, 2007 midnight
Finding bed space for indigent clients concerns officials
- February 19, 2014 9:14 p.m.
Ohio lawmakers approve mental-illness treatment
- May 2, 2018 midnight
Hail Canfield students for stellar civic engagement
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.