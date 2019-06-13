Ohio House approves Manning mental-health bill


June 13, 2019 at 3:16p.m.

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House approved a bill, co-sponsored by state Rep. Don Manning, that creates the Ohio Children’s Behavioral Health Network, which would be a group tasked with developing evidence- and outcome-based solutions to improve the mental health of children and young adults.

“My experience in the youth mental and behavioral health space has shown me how desperately we need reform in these areas,” said Manning of New Middletown, R-59th.

The House approved the bill 86-3 and it now heads to the state Senate for consideration.

