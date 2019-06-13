ODH names medical director


June 13, 2019 at 2:05p.m.

COLUMBUS — Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, today announced the appointment of Dr. Mark Hurst to the position of medical director.

Previously, Dr. Hurst worked at the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services for more than 26 years, most recently holding the positions of director and medical director of the agency.

Dr. Hurst is a native of Zanesville and a graduate of both Muskingum College and the Medical College of Ohio. He completed his medical residency training at the University of Michigan and Ohio State University.

