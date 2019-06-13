Judge gives prison time for car-dealer robbery, drug offenses

Staff report

WARREN

Thomas J. Kuhn, 40, of Garfield Avenue in Niles, who robbed Car Town Motors on South State Street in Girard Aug. 22, was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Kuhn stole a car off the used-car lot after demanding the keys from the owner at gunpoint, then stealing the owner’s cellphone and cash.

Girard police said surveillance video helped them identify the driver of a car that dropped off Kuhn near the dealership. That person later identified Kuhn as the robber.

Kuhn was arrested early the next day by New Castle, Pa., police and charged with stealing another car from a parking lot in that city. He was convicted in that case and sentenced to six to 23 months in prison.

Meanwhile, Robert E. West Jr., 33, of Central Parkway Avenue Southeast, was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to cocaine possession. He also forfeited $344 in cash that was seized from him March 30, 2018, the day of his arrest.

Police working in the Highland Homes apartments saw West getting out of a car on Lane Drive and knew he did not have a valid driver’s license. They saw suspected crack cocaine in his pocket and arrested him.

West was sentenced to 11 months in prison in November 2016 after being convicted of drug charges and forfeited $1,474 in cash.

He also was ordered to serve 18 months in prison in 2006 after being convicted of cocaine-possession offenses and forfeited $1,690 in cash.

Judge McKay also sentenced Shalia Good, 29, of Oak Street Extension to two years in prison after she pleaded guilty to multiple counts of drug possession and drug trafficking.

She was traffic stopped by police Nov. 20, 2017, at Tod Avenue and Maple Street Southwest, where police found her driving under suspension. They found heroin mixed with fentanyl in her purse.