Liberty man charged with inducing panic at Woods of Liberty apartments

Man faces multiple charges after disturbance at apartment complex

Staff Report

LIBERTY

Bond was set at $7,500 in Girard Municipal Court on Wednesday for a township man police say caused a disturbance in an apartment complex while under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms.

On June 4, a police record states Dominique Lucky, 30, was running up and down the halls of the Woods of a Liberty apartment complex on Logan Gate Road telling people that men with guns were chasing him. Police received multiple calls from residents about the man, the report said.

When officers arrived, Lucky admitted he had taken psychedelic mushrooms and claimed he was being chased.

Officers searched him and found a crack pipe in his pants pocket, the report said.

A resident at the apartment complex told police Lucky had tried to force his way into the resident’s apartment. The resident said he pushed Lucky back and then Lucky struck his arms, knocked his cellphone out of his hand, grabbed it and ran. The resident chased him and was able to get the phone back.

Lucky was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for a psychological evaluation. He was formally arrested Monday.

He is charged with inducing panic, burglary, robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is in the Trumbull County jail.