Lockup List Thursday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

CAUDILL, JAMIE RAY ALLEN, 04/13/1989, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., THEFT

GOUDY, KIMBERLY MICHELLE, 11/08/1970, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., FORGERY

HOPKINS, SHARLYNN NICOLE, 09/22/1995, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, THEFT

RICHARDS, ANGEL RENEE, 04/14/1986, MILTON POLICE DEPT., THEFT

SOTO, DANIEL, 02/27/1979, STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT., HAVING PHYSICAL CONTROL OF VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TAYLOR, SESSEL-PIUS LAMONT, 02/02/1978, YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE, POSSESSION OF DRUGS

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

BETHEA, JAMES, 01/14/1977, 05/29/2019

CALDERON SANTIAGO, AMAURY, 09/05/1991, 06/11/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CALDERON-SANTIAGO, FELIX E., 12/09/1989, 06/11/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

RIVERA, MARIA JANE, 07/24/1979, 06/05/2019, OWN RECOGNIZANCE

SOTO, DANIEL, 02/27/1979, 06/13/2019, TIME SERVED

THOMAS, DARRYL BERNARD JR, 03/01/1986, 06/09/2019