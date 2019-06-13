Italian manufacturer will invest $26.5M to establish facility in Ohio
Associated Press
WASHINGTON
An Italian-based manufacturer of automated storage and retrieval systems has announced it will invest $26.5 million to establish a new manufacturing and logistics facility in Ohio.
Modula made the announcement Tuesday in Washington D.C. It said the facility will be in the southwest Ohio city of Franklin, roughly 40 miles north of Cincinnati. The company said the investment will provide 100 jobs, expand Modula’s manufacturing capacity and increase its access to customers across the country.
Modula says it has more than 15,000 customers around the world and a production plant in Lewiston, Maine, in addition to plants in Italy and China.
Modula Inc. Chief Executive Officer Antonio Pagano was joined by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, both Republicans.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 27, 2010 midnight
Ford adds 60 jobs at Cleveland-area engine plant
- April 13, 2010 midnight
Business Digest
- June 27, 2017 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
- July 24, 2014 midnight
Matalco announces Lordstown investment
- June 11, 2011 midnight
Cruze drives investment at Ohio plant
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.