House committee subpoenas Flynn, Gates in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed Michael Flynn, former White House national security adviser, and former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said today the committee is examining "deep counterintelligence concerns" raised in special counsel Robert Mueller's report and "requires speaking directly" with Flynn and Gates, who were important witnesses for Mueller's investigation.

"The American people, and the Congress, deserve to hear directly from these two critical witnesses," the California Democrat said in a statement. "We hope these witnesses come to recognize their cooperation as being with the United States, not merely the Department of Justice."

The subpoena seeks documents and testimony from both men. Letters sent to their lawyers request that records be produced by June 26 and that they testify before the committee on July 10.

Flynn admitted lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States and awaits sentencing. He was supposed to have been sentenced last December, but midway through the hearing abruptly asked for it to be postponed so that he could continue cooperating with the Justice Department and earn additional credit toward a reduced sentence.

Schiff told reporters "there are a whole host of issues that we want the opportunity to discuss."

"We have not had that opportunity over the past couple of years because of their involvement in their own cases and now potentially ... in the cases involving others," he added.

Schiff told reporters the committee is interested in Flynn's discussions with former ambassador Sergey Kislyak about sanctions imposed on Russia as well as his involvement in foreign business deals.