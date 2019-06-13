Governor’s aerospace and defense czar visits YARS

VIENNA

The Youngstown Air Reserve Station and the Youngstown community, with its industry, education and research capabilities, are prime examples of the strength of the aerospace and defense industry in Ohio.

Retired Air Force Col. Joseph Zeiss Jr., Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s senior advisor for aerospace and defense, speaking at a Youngstown Air Reserve Base Council dinner Thursday, evening described YARS as a “gem” in the Mahoning Valley and in Ohio’s lineup of military facilities.

YARS’ burgeoning relationship with industries and the community present huge possibilities, said Zeiss, who was appointed to his new position early this year.

“It’s critical to understand that the research and development going on in Youngstown is huge for the state and the nation,” said Zeiss, who toured the Youngstown Business Incubator, America Makes and M7 Technologies facilities in downtown Youngstown.

Col. Joseph D. Janik, commander of the 910th Airlift Wing housed at YARS, introduced Zeiss as someone who has “taken a liking” to YARS, and who described DeWine as “very interested in defense installations in Ohio.”

