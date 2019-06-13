BREAKING: UPDATE | Lockdown lifted at St. E's in Youngstown, Boardman

Former teacher to be released from prison by apologizing to victim, witness


June 13, 2019 at 10:48a.m.

WARREN — Apologies are apparently the key to Eric Kline, a former Warren G. Harding High School special education teacher, leaving prison early and staying out of prison after being convicted last November of having sex with one of his students.

Judge Ronald Rice of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court said during a hearing today that Kline "accepted responsibility" for the crime in a letter he wrote to the judge asking for early release.

The judge said he was releasing Kline from prison, but Kline needed to write a letter of at least 250 words to both the victim and a witness in the case apologizing to both of them. The judge will get a copy of those letters.

The judge said if Kline does not show sincerity in those letters, Kline will be "headed back to prison."

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750