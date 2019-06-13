Flag a uniting symbol that all can rally around

By WILLIAM K. ALCORN

YOUNGSTOWN

Local military veterans see the U.S. flag as a uniting symbol that all citizens can rally around.

They agree that Flag Day, which is celebrated June 14 but is not an official national holiday, should get more attention.

“I like to see the flag respected. I’m very proud to have served our country” said Tony Diano, first vice commander of American Legion Lake Post 737, 16465 E. Milton Ave., in Lake Milton.

As a way of honoring the flag, Diano said Post 737 conducts a ceremony about 5 p.m. on Flag Day to burn flags that are in disrepair in a dignified and respectful way in a pit, as do several other area veterans organizations.

“The community is invited to participate and bring flags for disposal. As part of the ceremony, the post’s honor guard fires a 21-gun salute,” said Diano, who served in the Army from 1966-1968.

“I do think the flag ought to be revered,” said Tim McKenna, of Liberty, a retired 24-year Air Force veteran who served on active duty from 1983 to 2007, during which time he was deployed to Kosovo, Kuwait and Iraq.

It begins with families, said McKenna, who works for the Mahoning County Veterans Commission helping veterans and who grew up in a military family. His father, grandparents and two brothers served in the military.

“The flag was a big deal for us. It was one of those things we were raised to appreciate,” he said.

Also, said McKenna, partially because of the school calendar where he went to school – the summer break did not start until after Flag Day – there were Flag Day activities in school and community parades with costumed participants.

“When I joined the military, I thought it was the right thing to do, I wanted to serve,” said McKenna, who said his appreciation of the flag grew exponentially during his time in the military.

“Because we live in this country, we can disrespect the flag even though that’s something I would never do,” McKenna said. “The more we honor the flag, the more we honor our country. That’s one humble, retired military man’s feeling.

“It’s one thing we all can do. It’s simple. It’s a symbol of unity,” he said. “I display the flag at home. Also, putting out the word on social media is a great way to raise awareness ... and it would help if elected officials would take more note of the day.”

“Every day is Flag Day at AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers,” said its commander Jan Brown, who is resigning that position to run for the office of AMVETS national commander. The election is Aug. 24.

“We fly flags in front and back of the post, and we regularly have dignified ceremonies to dispose of worn flags,” she said.

If elected, Brown, who served in the Air Force from 1973 to 2000 retiring with the rank of senior master sergeant, would be the first female AMVETS national commander.

“I think the American flag is everybody’s flag, and everybody should have respect for it. There is a better way of getting your point across than disrespecting the flag and the national anthem,” Brown said.

“We in the military defended peoples’ right to disagree. ... That’s the whole point. But there can be consequences. I know I’m not going to listen as hard to someone as if they had used another venue to make their point,” she said.

“It’s a beautiful symbol of our freedom and our country and the people who protect it. I think we should pay homage to it,” Brown said.