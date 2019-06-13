Federal agency recommends White House aide Conway be fired

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal watchdog agency recommended today that President Donald Trump fire one of his most ardent defenders, counselor Kellyanne Conway, for repeatedly violating a law that limits political activity by government workers.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel, which is unrelated to special counsel Robert Mueller's office, said in a letter to Trump that Conway has been a "repeat offender" of the Hatch Act by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are exempt from the Hatch Act, but there are no exceptions for White House employees.

The agency does not have authority to fire Conway, who was appointed counselor by Trump, so it would up to the president to follow its recommendation and dismiss one of his most unwavering defenders.

The agency's letter states: "Ms. Conway's violations, if left unpunished, would send a message to all federal employees that they need not abide by the Hatch Act's restrictions. Her actions thus erode the principal foundation of our democratic system – the rule of law."

Conway told reporters who encountered her in the White House press office, "I have no reaction."

White House spokesman Steven Groves called the agency's decision "unprecedented" and "deeply flawed" and said it violated Conway's constitutional rights to free speech and due process.

"Its decisions seem to be influenced by media pressure and liberal organizations – and perhaps OSC should be mindful of its own mandate to act in a fair, impartial, nonpolitical manner, and not misinterpret or weaponize the Hatch Act," Groves said in a statement.