Ex-top cop's son Jared Hughes indicted in shooting incident

YOUNGSTOWN

The son of former Youngstown police chief Jimmy Hughes has been indicted in a shooting incident which allegedly occurred in March 2018 along Interstate 680.

A Mahoning County grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment against Jared F. Hughes, 30, of Buell Avenue, Campbell, on one count of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, which includes a firearm specification, and one count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. March 29, 2018 on the Interstate 680 North ramp to I-80 West, according to Vindicator archives.

A female driver was shot in the leg, a “serious but non-life threatening” injury, authorities said at the time.

Initial reports suggested the incident was due to road rage.

Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains told The Vindicator the victims agreed to the charges, which don’t include felonious assault.

“They just want it behind them,” he said.

It took nearly a year-and-a-half to bring charges before the grand jury. Gains said it took a long time to collect and analyze surveillance footage to put Hughes at the scene of the shooting.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post handled the investigation.