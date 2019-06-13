Deliberations continue in Mahoning County attempted murder trial

YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court jurors continued deliberations today over attempted murder and felonious assault charges against Nicholas Italiano.

Italiano, 25, of Struthers, is accused of shooting a man in the back Sept. 1 at a corner store in the city during an argument over parking spaces.

Italiano has claimed he acted in self-defense, but prosecutors said Wednesday the circumstances don’t meet the legal criteria for that defense.

The case is being heard by Judge Anthony D’Apolito.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com