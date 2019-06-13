Deliberations continue in Mahoning County attempted murder trial
YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court jurors continued deliberations today over attempted murder and felonious assault charges against Nicholas Italiano.
Italiano, 25, of Struthers, is accused of shooting a man in the back Sept. 1 at a corner store in the city during an argument over parking spaces.
Italiano has claimed he acted in self-defense, but prosecutors said Wednesday the circumstances don’t meet the legal criteria for that defense.
The case is being heard by Judge Anthony D’Apolito.
