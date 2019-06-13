Cuyahoga County hires ex-prosecutor as top aide amid ongoing probes
CLEVELAND (AP) — The county that includes Cleveland has hired a former county prosecutor as a top aide amid an ongoing corruption investigation.
Cuyahoga County officials Wednesday announced the hiring of former Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Bill Mason, who resigned in 2012 and joined a local law firm. Mason will serve as chief of staff to County Executive Armond Budish.
Budish’s administration is being scrutinized by state and federal investigators who searched county offices in February.
Current and former jail administrators and corrections officers at the troubled and overcrowded Cuyahoga County Corrections Center face various criminal charges.
Budish told Cleveland.com the jail will be a key focus for Mason.
Mason said he’s looking forward to helping Budish “achieve his vision of a county where people have equal access to justice and opportunity.”
