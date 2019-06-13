Cuba Gooding Jr. to plead not guilty to groping woman at bar

NEW YORK (AP) — Cuba Gooding Jr. surrendered to police today and was charged with forcible touching after a woman accused the actor of groping her at a New York City night spot.

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning star of "Jerry Maguire" denies the allegations, and his lawyer said he will plead not guilty to the misdemeanor charge.

Gooding smiled and waved as he walked into the police station, where he was fingerprinted and a mug shot was taken. He was led out in handcuffs in the afternoon and was expected to be arraigned later in the day.

A conviction could put him behind bars for up to a year.

Gooding's lawyer, Mark Heller, said security video from Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge showed "not the slightest scintilla of inappropriate conduct" on his part and will exonerate him.

"Mr. Gooding has not acted inappropriately in any shape or form," Heller told reporters after the arrest.

"Nothing in the video could even be considered ambiguous, and I frankly am shocked and horrified that this case is being prosecuted," he added.

A 29-year-old woman told police that Gooding grabbed her breast while he was intoxicated about 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

Heller said he doubted the accuser would show up at court hearings and suggested prosecutors should charge her with perjury if she testified in court and her allegations were contradicted by video.

The NYPD has not identified the accuser.

Heller said that after he and his staff reviewed the two-hour security video, he was hesitant to let Gooding surrender and thought police and prosecutors would drop the case.

The Manhattan district attorney's office did not immediately comment.