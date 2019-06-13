BREAKING: UPDATE | Lockdown lifted at St. E's in Youngstown, Boardman

Computer system hacked at Boardman business


June 13, 2019 at 11:05a.m.

BOARDMAN — Police are investigating the hacking of the computer system at N.E.O. Urology on Southern Boulevard, according to police reports.

The administrator of the practice told police Monday that the system was hacked and re-encrypted. Their IT firm was able to negotiate a fee of $75,000 to remove the malware, which was paid through bitcoin. The administrator told police that “it will continue to take some time” before the practice can access its computer system.

The administrator estimated the practice’s revenue loss to be between $30,000 and $50,000 per day.

