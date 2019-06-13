Closing arguments this afternoon in baby-shaking case
YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors hearing the case of a Youngstown man accused of shaking an infant boy and causing him disabling injuries are expected to hear closing arguments from attorneys later this afternoon, court officials said.
Eric Pendland, 37, faces two felony counts of child endangering, for which he was indicted in August.
Jurors on Wednesday heard testimony from a doctor who performed surgeries on the child for his injuries.
Judge Anthony Donofrio of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court is presiding over the case.
For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
