CD RATES


June 13, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

CD RATES

The table shows the annual percentage yield as of Wednesday. All yields given in percent. Balances required vary, and some banks offer lower yields if certain balances aren’t met.

2891612183660

INSTITUTIONDAYDAYMOSMOSMOSMOSMOS

Associated SchoolNANA1.802.102.202.502.70

Cortland BankNA0.050.150.200.300.551.00

Farmers National BankNA0.030.100.150.200.350.65

Chemical BankNANANA0.50NA0.901.49

Home Savings & Loan0.050.050.100.400.400.652.25

717 Credit UnionNANA0.602.431.692.082.48

Source: Individual banking institutionsThe Vindicator

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750