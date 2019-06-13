Career exploration bus tour for students set next week

CANFIELD — The career counselors with the Mahoning County Educational Service Center and Mahoning County Regional Council of Governments are offering a career exploration bus tour for students in grades seven through nine on Monday and Tuesday and grades 10 through 12 on Thursday and Friday.

More than 80 students from multiple districts in Mahoning, Trumbull. Columbiana and Portage counties will be in attendance.

Each student will be visiting different locations including government buildings and a hospital to get insight on different careers.

Contact Robert Eggleston at 330-261-1600 if you have questions.