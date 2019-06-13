BUSINESSSFlbdigest

Chamber president honored with award

YOUNGSTOWN

James Dignan, president and CEO of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, will receive the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition’s Leading Globally Matters Local Award on Monday in Washington, D.C., as part of the organization’s State Leaders Summit.

The award recognizes his work to champion U.S. diplomacy and development programs that strengthen Ohio’s economy and work toward making the country safer.

Dignan was commander of the 910th Airlift Wing at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna from 2013 to 2016, and deputy director of global force management and mobilization at the Pentagon from 2016 to 2018.

Union president to talk trade deals

YOUNGSTOWN

National AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka will lead a roundtable discussion with local labor leaders at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor, 151 W. Wood St.

The group will discuss the USMCA, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, and how trade agreements have hurt workers.

The roundtable is part of a tour Trumka is doing next week with other stops in Pittsburgh, Akron, Cleveland, Toledo and Detroit.

Home Savings donates to YNDC

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings this week donated a check for $25,000 to the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp., which will be used for the Community Financial Empowerment Initiative. The initiative is a program that includes YNDC’s housing counseling services and serves as the foundation for the organization’s community development strategy.

UHS to receive $25K from Home Savings

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings will present a $25,000 check to Ursuline High School today for the purchase of an Anatomage Table and Digital Library for use in the school’s science curriculum. The presentation will take place at the school, 750 Wick Ave., with representatives from both Home Savings and the school in attendance.

Late-night plans at Diletto Winery

BOARDMAN

Diletto Winery, 8578 Market St., is launching “Diletto After Dark,” which will occur on Friday and Saturday nights between 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. The special late-night hours will feature a DJ Friday nights and dance party mix music Saturdays, as well as dancing and pool tables. For information, visit the winery’s website at Dilettowinery.com.

GM to invest in plant

FLINT

General Motors announced plans to invest $150 million at its Flint, Mich., truck assembly plant to increase its full-size truck production. The plant produces the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDEND CLOSE CHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 21.17‚àí0.50

Aqua America, .20 41.120.54

Avalon Holdings,2.40‚àí0.03

Chemical Bank, .2838.72‚àí0.24

Community Health Sys, .212.71‚àí0.02

Cortland Bancorp, .1122.810.00

Farmers Nat., .0714.140.10

First Energy, .36 43.370.62

Fifth/Third, .1627.11‚àí0.30

FNB Corp., .1211.50‚àí0.07

General Motors, .3835.67‚àí0.54

General Electric, .1210.280.15

Huntington Bank, .11 13.41‚àí0.13

JP Morgan Chase, .56109.27‚àí1.41

Key Corp, .1117.02‚àí0.22

Macy’s, .38 21.45‚àí0.47

Parker Hannifin, .76164.84‚àí2.24

PNC, .75134.10‚àí1.07

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88162.55‚àí0.08

Stoneridge28.890.03

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.39‚àí0.02

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.

Staff/wire reports