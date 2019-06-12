BREAKING: Pair face drug charges in Puerto Rico trafficking case

Youngstown cops find guns, drugs serving warrant


June 12, 2019 at 11:10a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police serving a search warrant about 6:35 p.m. Tuesday investigating drug activity at a 34 New York Ave. home found a .38-caliber revolver, crack cocaine, marijuana and a digital scale.

Arrested on felony charges of possession of cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm was Earl Lewis, 35, who lists the North Side home as his address. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lewis spent the night in the Mahoning County jail and is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000