US stocks are mixed in early trading
NEW YORK (AP) — Major U.S. indexes are mixed in early trading as gains for health care stocks are offset by weakness in energy companies.
Johnson & Johnson rose 1.5 percent early Wednesday.
The energy sector was broadly lower. Concho Resources gave up 2.1 percent.
Benchmark U.S. crude sank 2 percent early Wednesday to just over $52 a barrel. It was trading at $59 a barrel two weeks ago. Traders think demand for oil may wane at the same time supplies are high.
Technology stocks also fell. Network equipment maker Cisco lost 1.1 percent.
The S&P 500 index was little changed at 2,888.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 31 points, or 0.1 percent, to 26,075. The Nasdaq fell 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,818.
