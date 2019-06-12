BREAKING: Pair face drug charges in Puerto Rico trafficking case

Trumbull County won't use drones to seek out building code violations


June 12, 2019 at 9:43a.m.

WARREN — The answer is back from Trumbull County Commissioners Dan Polivka and Mauro Cantalamessa regarding the question of drone use to help identify building code violators: No.

During a public debate at this week’s commissioners’ workshop, both commissioners said the idea generated by fellow Commissioner Frank Fuda and Bob Jadloski, local photographer and drone pilot, to teach one or more employees of the county’s building inspection department to operate a drone instead of driving around looking for violations would be too invasive of the public’s privacy.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000