Trumbull County won't use drones to seek out building code violations
WARREN — The answer is back from Trumbull County Commissioners Dan Polivka and Mauro Cantalamessa regarding the question of drone use to help identify building code violators: No.
During a public debate at this week’s commissioners’ workshop, both commissioners said the idea generated by fellow Commissioner Frank Fuda and Bob Jadloski, local photographer and drone pilot, to teach one or more employees of the county’s building inspection department to operate a drone instead of driving around looking for violations would be too invasive of the public’s privacy.
For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- June 5, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Trumbull officials get presentation on using drones for building-permit violations
- April 4, 2017 midnight
Commissioners push for YARS building alternative
- December 1, 2014 10:55 p.m.
Girard Fire Department seeks to close restaurant for fire-code violations
- June 20, 2007 5:51 p.m.
A new acute-care hospital coming to Boardman
- March 9, 2007 5:36 p.m.
Public will aid in administrator choice
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.