Simply Slavic returns to downtown Youngstown

By GUY D’ASTOLFO

dastolfo@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The Simply Slavic Festival has always known its identity but it has now found a way to declare it to the Mahoning Valley.

The annual street party on East Federal Street, downtown, will return this weekend.

Started in 2011, the ethnic festival is based on authentic food, beer, music and tradition. It also seeks to unite the area’s Slavs into one quilt, and educate the community about the culture of these Eastern European nations whose descendants helped build the Valley.

In an effort to crystallize the spirit of Simply Slavic, festival organizers are taking two popular elements that debuted last year – Rodina Beer and the strolling beverage-table girl – and elevating them into symbols of the event.

Rodina, which is the Polish word for “family,” is an amber lager made by Modern Methods Brewing of Warren specifically for Simply Slavic.

New this year is a beautiful piece of label artwork, created in art nouveau style by Nashville-based illustrator Sharisse Steber, who was commissioned by the festival. The drawing depicts a young woman in a colorful folk dress with flowers in her hair, and references classic biergarten stained-glass decor.

Rodina Lager will be available at the festival after a ceremonial tapping at 8 p.m. Friday, and will remain on tap for the next month at Modern Methods and select area bars, and also in bottles that will bear the label.

Commemorative T-shirts and posters with the artwork will be available for purchase at Simply Slavic.

Rodina Lager was created by Adam Keck of Modern Methods using spicy Czech Saaz noble hops, lager yeast and caramel malt. “We tried to create something unique that matched the festival’s enthusiasm for their heritage,” said Keck, adding that he was approached about the beer for the whole year following the 2018 festival.

Simply Slavic organizer John Slanina summed up the message of the brew’s name.

“When our Slavic ancestors immigrated to America, they vowed to retain certain beliefs and cultural traditions,” said Slanina. “The core value was the significance of family, whether it was the family they left behind or the family they started here in Youngstown. Today we express that sentiment more broadly when we claim as family not just our relatives, but the people with whom we choose to celebrate life. Our beer commemorates the enduring strength of this joyous belief in family.”

The other new symbol of Simply Slavic is the strolling table, which is fitted in a dress that will again be worn by Catherine Katrenich of Brecksville.

Katrenich, who is part of a Slavic dance troupe, has become the face of the festival, said organizer Aundrea Heschmeyer. She strolled the grounds last year, greeting guests and serving Rodina beer, and was an instant hit.

“Last year, people kept asking her if she is Rodina, if her name is Rodna,” said Heschmeyer. “Finally, she said, ‘Yes, I am Rodina.’”

The strolling – or “floating” – table dress was created by Brian Palumbo, a costume maker who is also the owner-chef of Selah Restaurant in Struthers and the founder of Top Hat Productions theater troupe.

“I created this outfit to represent the happiest day I could think of – a Slavic bride on her wedding day,” said Palumbo, noting he created the pan-Slavic design after researching bridal folk costumes from all 13 Slavic nations. “It doesn’t represent one costume but rather a bit of all the colorful costumes I saw.”

As always, the Simply Slavic Festival will include many other elements, including a display of flags from all Slavic nations, homemade pierogi and other Slavic foods, an ethnic heritage tent, children’s area, and plenty of live music, including the return of the band Harmonia.

The festival will again come to a close with the traditional Vatra, or bonfire, Saturday night, an event that has also become a popular symbol of Simply Slavic.

———

Here is the schedule:

What: Simply Slavic Festival

When: Friday from 7-11 p.m., for Slavic-style party with free admission; and Saturday from noon to midnight ($5 admission, or $4 if purchased Friday at the festival; free for children 12 and under)

Where: East Federal St., downtown Youngstown

Information: simplyslavic.org.

FRIDAY

7-7:45 p.m.: The Chardon Polka Band

7:45-8 p.m.: Ceremonial tapping of Rodina beer

8-11 p.m.: The Chardon Polka Band

SATURDAY

11:45-noon: Opening Ceremonies

12-1 p.m.: Heritage Tent/Marketplace/Slavic Kitchen opens

12:15-1 p.m.: Happy Villagers of Croatia

1-5 p.m.: Tell Your Slavic Story (memory sharing booth); Putting on the Slav (caricature artist Tom Welsh)

1:15-2 p.m.: T.O. Nocne Sove

2:15-3 p.m.: Jack Vasko and Company

3-3:15 p.m.: Slavic Baking Contest winners announced

3:15-4 p.m.: Lucina Slovak Folklore Ensemble of Cleveland

4:15-5 p.m.: Slavjane Folk Ensemble

5:15-6 p.m.: Happy Hearts Junior Tamburitzans

6:15-7 p.m.: Presentation of Slavic Flags

7:15-8 p.m.: Harmonia Folk Ensemble

8:10-9 p.m.: Del Sinchak Orchestra

9:10-10 p.m.: Harmonia Folk Ensemble

10:10-11 p.m.: Del Sinchak Orchestra

11 p.m.-close: Vatra bonfire, with music by members of Harmonia