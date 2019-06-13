Selected local stocks
Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., 21.670.09
Aqua America, 2.34 40.58 -0.05
Avalon Holdings,2.430.11
Chemical Bank, 2.3738.960.09
Comm. Health Sys, 2.73-0.07
Farmers Nat., 1.7514.04 0.08
First Energy, 3.91 42.75-0.27
Fifth/Third, 2.4227.410.39
First Niles Fin., 2.117.750.00
FNB Corp., 3.5511.570.10
General Motors, 4.0436.200.19
General Electric, 3.7710.120.07
Hunt. Bank, 3.45 13.540.11
JP Mor. Chase, 2.74110.680.34
Key Corp, 3.2017.240.32
Macy’s, 4.17 21.920.25
Parker Hannifin, 1.74167.080.28
PNC, 2.61135.180.80
Sim. Prop. Grp., 4.46162.671.28
Stoneridge 28.87 0.44
United Comm. Fin., 2.69 9.410.08
Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 15, 2018 midnight
Selected local stocks
- October 4, 2018 midnight
Selected local stocks
- September 20, 2018 midnight
Selected local stocks
- September 11, 2018 midnight
Selected local stocks
- September 13, 2018 midnight
Selected local stocks
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.