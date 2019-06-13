Selected local stocks


June 12, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 21.670.09

Aqua America, 2.34 40.58 -0.05

Avalon Holdings,2.430.11

Chemical Bank, 2.3738.960.09

Comm. Health Sys, 2.73-0.07

Farmers Nat., 1.7514.04 0.08

First Energy, 3.91 42.75-0.27

Fifth/Third, 2.4227.410.39

First Niles Fin., 2.117.750.00

FNB Corp., 3.5511.570.10

General Motors, 4.0436.200.19

General Electric, 3.7710.120.07

Hunt. Bank, 3.45 13.540.11

JP Mor. Chase, 2.74110.680.34

Key Corp, 3.2017.240.32

Macy’s, 4.17 21.920.25

Parker Hannifin, 1.74167.080.28

PNC, 2.61135.180.80

Sim. Prop. Grp., 4.46162.671.28

Stoneridge 28.87 0.44

United Comm. Fin., 2.69 9.410.08

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.

