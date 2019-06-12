Schiff opens hearing on Russia, Trump campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says his panel is “determined to find out” more about Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether the U.S. is still vulnerable.

The California Democrat has opened a hearing on contacts between the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and Russia in an effort to keep public focus on special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Mueller did not find a criminal conspiracy but did detail a series of interactions and outreach between the campaign and Russia.

Schiff says the report didn’t find that there was no collusion, just that there was no evidence of a crime.

The top Republican on the panel, California Rep. Devin Nunes, says Wednesday’s hearing is part of “endless hysteria” by Democrats and the media and calls Mueller’s report “a shoddy political hit piece.”

President Donald Trump has called Mueller’s investigation a “witch hunt.”