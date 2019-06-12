POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown:

AUSTINTOWN

June 5

Identity fraud: An Edinburgh Drive man learned that his personal information had been used to open an unauthorized account.

Possible employee theft: A worker for a McDonald’s restaurant, 5526 Mahoning Ave., may have taken money in a night deposit.

Theft: Several medications were missing from a residence in the 900 block of Collins Avenue.

June 6

Domestic violence: Daniel J. Johntony of North Four Mile Run Road, Austintown, was charged with the crime after a woman alleged that in a heated argument, Johntony, 27, shoved and pushed her numerous times, then slammed the accuser’s head on a floor, possibly rendering her unconscious.

Identity fraud: A Meadow Lane resident’s identification was used without consent to open accounts.

Theft: Ronda L. Weaver, 33, of Compass West Drive, Austintown, was charged with intentionally failing to self-scan 11 items valued at $52 while in Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave. She also was given a criminal-trespassing warning to stay out of the big-box store, a report said.

June 7

Aggravated menacing: Officers answered a call about possible shots fired because of a lawn having been damaged in the 100 block of South Inglewood Drive.

Overdose: A man reportedly refused medical treatment after authorities had responded to a possible drug overdose in the 200 block of Westminster Avenue.

Criminal damaging: A woman in the 2800 block of South Canfield-Niles Road discovered damage to her main garage door.

Criminal damaging: A door to an apartment in the 1000 block of Compass West Drive sustained damage.

Possible drugs: A white powder was reportedly found in money at Mercy Austintown Primary Care, 5533 Mahoning Ave.

June 8

Arrest: Officers responded to an accident between a vehicle and a motorcycle near Kirk Road, where they charged Travis S. Welsh, 31, with operating a vehicle impaired. Welsh, of South Cadillac Drive, Boardman, refused to submit to urine and breath tests, a report indicated.

Auto theft: A 2008 Dodge Avenger was stolen in the 1900 block of Laurelwood Place.

Arrest: Damian A. Shaffer, 23, of Holland Avenue, Youngstown, faced charges of operating a vehicle impaired and obstructing official business after police pulled him over near Forest Hill Drive and said he registered a 0.201 blood-alcohol content, more than double Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit. In addition, Shaffer got out of the car several times despite having been told to stay inside, at one point representing a possible threat to officers; he also failed to follow other commands, a report showed.

Recovered property: A contractor reportedly returned building supplies to a residence in the 200 block of North Beverly Avenue.

Menacing: A person reported having been threatened while at a South Raccoon Road discount store.

Drugs: A traffic stop near state Route 46 and Interstate 80 resulted in a summons charging Zachary R.M. Jarrell, 18, with drug abuse (marijuana). Jarrell, of Applecrest Court, Boardman, admitted having a Mason jar containing a bag of suspected marijuana, police alleged.

Recovered property: A money bag containing $238 was returned after having been found at a Get Go gas station, 5163 Mahoning Ave.

Fight: Police responded to a fight between neighbors in the 3900 block of Mahoning Avenue.

June 9

Arrest: Police on West Akron-Canfield Road took custody of Joshua M. Dailey, 26, of Matta Avenue, Youngstown. He was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in Austintown Area Court.

Criminal damaging: A truck in the 30 block of North Roanoke Avenue was found with a damaged brake line.

Theft: Money was reportedly taken from an automated teller machine at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

Theft: Someone’s cellphone was removed from a shopping cart at a Mahoning Avenue big-box store.

Burglary: To a home in the 4500 block of Burkey Road, though the report contained no further details.

Drugs: Authorities on Compass West Drive pulled over and charged Alex A. Parent of Compass West, Austintown, with two felony counts of possessing a controlled substance as well as one felony count each of possessing dangerous drugs and tampering with evidence after alleging Parent, 33, had 27 orange capsules in a pill container with a prescription for another person, along with three bags of suspected marijuana that totaled 16 grams. Also, police charged Melisa J. Faraglia,28, same address, with obstructing official business after alleging Faraglia allowed Parent to hide a pill container on her person.

Theft: A man reportedly stole merchandise from Walmart, then left in a BMW vehicle.

Theft: Money and medications were stolen from a residence in the 60 block of North Roanoke Avenue.