Pair face drug charges in Puerto Rico trafficking case
YOUNGSTOWN — Federal agents arrested two men who could face a federal indictment for bringing large amounts of cocaine and heroin to the area through the mail from Puerto Rico.
Jailed on Tuesday were Amaury Calderon-Santiago, 27, of Canfield, and Felix Calderon-Santiago, 29, of Youngstown. They are held in the Mahoning County jail without bond, according to jail records.
A federal complaint states investigators, with the help of Canfield police, investigated Amaury Calderon-Santiago for drug trafficking activity, which ultimately led them to Felix Calderon-Santiago.
Prosecutors believe large quantities of drugs were sent through the mail from Puerto Rico.
