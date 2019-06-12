Pair face drug charges in Puerto Rico trafficking case

YOUNGSTOWN — Federal agents arrested two men who could face a federal indictment for bringing large amounts of cocaine and heroin to the area through the mail from Puerto Rico.

Jailed on Tuesday were Amaury Calderon-Santiago, 27, of Canfield, and Felix Calderon-Santiago, 29, of Youngstown. They are held in the Mahoning County jail without bond, according to jail records.

A federal complaint states investigators, with the help of Canfield police, investigated Amaury Calderon-Santiago for drug trafficking activity, which ultimately led them to Felix Calderon-Santiago.

Prosecutors believe large quantities of drugs were sent through the mail from Puerto Rico.