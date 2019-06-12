BREAKING: Pair face drug charges in Puerto Rico trafficking case

No foul play suspected in Annarella death, coroner says


June 12, 2019 at 9:25a.m.

WARREN — A Trumbull County Coroner’s official “has no concern for foul play” in the death of Phil Annarella Jr., 70, Austintown Fitch High School football coach, county forensic pathologist Dr. George Sterbenz said today.

Dr. Sterbenz said Annarella’s death appears to be natural causes, but the final autopsy results are not yet available. The family is having an autopsy done by MetroHealth in Cleveland.

Annarella, who coached football in the Mahoning Valley more than 40 years, was found dead in his Niles home.

