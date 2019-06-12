New Facebook app pays users for data

SAN FRANCISCO

Facebook on Tuesday launched an app that will pay users to share information with the social media giant about which apps they’re using.

The app will collect information about which apps people are using and for how long, including which app features are used – giving Facebook valuable insight into how people use its competitors’ services.

Facebook said it will not track passwords or account IDs and it will periodically remind people that the app is collecting their data.

$535M deal marks end of Wolfe family media dynasty

COLUMBUS

The Dispatch Broadcast Group is selling its television and radio stations in a $535 million deal marking the end of the Wolfe family media dynasty that’s influenced Ohio’s capital city for more than a century.

Properties sold to TEGNA, of Tysons, Va., in the deal include Columbus’ WBNS-TV and WBNS-AM and WBNS-FM radio and WTHR-TV in Indianapolis.

TEGNA announced the broadcast sale Tuesday. It follows the sale of The Columbus Dispatch newspaper to GateHouse Media for $47 million in 2015.

Then-publisher John F. Wolfe died in 2016 at 72.

TEGNA is one of two publicly traded companies created when Gannett Co. split in 2015.

It owns 49 television stations in 41 markets and is the largest group owner of NBC-affiliated stations and the second-largest group owner of CBS affiliated stations.

Egypt attempts to halt King Tut auction

CAIRO

Egypt has tried to halt the auction of a 3,000-year-old stone sculpture of the famed boy pharaoh Tutankhamun at Christie’s in London, while the auction house said its sale was legal.

The statue – a brown quartzite head depicting King Tut – is scheduled to be auctioned off in July, and could generate more than $5 million, according to Christie’s.

The artifact features King Tut’s full mouth with slightly drooping lower lips and almond-shaped eyes.

YSU wins national research contest

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University joins Drexel University in Pennsylvania and the University of Michigan as the winners of a national research contest focused on additive manufacturing.

TRUMPF Inc., the nation’s largest manufacturer of fabricating machinery and a world leader in lasers used for industrial production technology, is lending each of the universities a Trumpf TruPrint 1000 3D printer for one year as winners of the competition.

The TRUMPF printer will be located in a collaboration space for metal additive manufacturing at the Youngstown Business Incubator and America Makes in downtown Youngstown.

