National AFL-CIO president here next week

YOUNGSTOWN — Richard Trumka, the national AFL-CIO president, will lead a roundtable discussion with local labor leaders at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor, 151 W. Wood St.

Trumka and the others will discuss the USMCA, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, and how trade agreements have hurt workers.

The roundtable is part of a tour Trumka is doing next week with other stops in Pittsburgh, Akron, Cleveland, Toledo and Detroit.