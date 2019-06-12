Jurors watch video of Sept. 1 shooting

YOUNGSTOWN

Jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Anthony D’Apolito watched video Tuesday of a Sept. 1 shooting in the parking lot of a store at East Midlothian Boulevard and Market Street on the South Side.

Nicholas Italiano of Struthers, 25, is charged with two counts of felonious assault in the shooting. He is claiming self-defense.

Police said a woman argued with Italiano at the store because of the way he parked his truck. She called her boyfriend, who arrived with several other people and punched Italiano.

Police say Italiano then chased the boyfriend and shot him in the back while he was running.

ABC officials set to discuss mitigation plan

CANFIELD

ABC Water and Storm Water District officials plan to discuss the beginnings of a comprehensive stormwater and flood mitigation plan at 2 p.m. today at the Canfield Township hall, 21 S. Broad St.

Keith Rogers, Canfield Township administrator and district official, said the board also will consider a motion to purchase weather stations at nearly $2,000 each, which will measure precipitation and inform flood warning efforts.

Boardman would install four, one in each quadrant of the township, and Canfield would install two, one on each half of the township, Rogers said.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has already reached out to the district to receive some of the data that would be collected at the stations.

Warren man sentenced

YOUNGSTOWN

A Warren man was sentenced Monday to 21 months in federal prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to a drug charge.

Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. of the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio sentenced Jarrel Freeman, 31, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver drugs.

Freeman was accused of having two types of fentanyl Sept. 27, 2017, when he was arrested by Warren police after a traffic stop.

The case was not indicted in federal court until March 28, 2018. Freeman entered his guilty plea Feb. 6.

Committee chooses Schubert for Girard

GIRARD

Keith Schubert, former 3rd Ward councilman, will replace William Ryser as a Girard at-large councilman for the remainder of the term, which ends this year.

He is running unopposed for the general election 1st Ward council seat for the term that will begin in 2020.

‘’I like to see younger people get involved in politics,’’ Schubert said. ‘’I want to keep constituents happy, be part of this community and something bigger than myself.’’

Schubert had served as 3rd Ward councilman for 21 months and resigned in October 2017 because he and his wife moved to a home in the 1st Ward.

Fran Wilson was appointed in February 2018 to replace Schubert for the remainder of his term that ends this year. He said she has done a great job.

The Trumbull County Democratic Party central committee members voted in Niles for the councilman. Jeff Kay and Chuck Doran were also vying to take the seat.

Indictment dismissed

CLEVELAND

The U.S. Attorneys Office for the Northern District of Ohio on Tuesday dismissed the 26-count federal indictment of Pamela S. Priddy, 58, of Newton Falls, who was accused of stealing money from health care plans she administered.

When she was indicted in November, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Priddy started Health Plan Administrators LLC, an Austintown company that was a third-party administrator of health care plan benefits. Priddy was president, founder and majority owner.

HPA had several clients that were self-funded health-care benefit plans for their employees. These companies paid HPA a fee to administer their benefit plans.

Moved into 3rd reading

GIRARD

City council moved an ordinance for the service director to sign an agreement with the city of Youngstown for the supply of water into the third reading.

Safety Director Jerry Lambert said the legislation will propose a couple of modifications to the current agreement that will be discussed in a committee meeting later this week or next week.

The modifications will be presented to council at the next meeting when it will vote on whether to pass the changes.

Councilman at-large John Moliterno also proposed legislation to put the 3-mill fire renewal levy and the 1.2-mill renewal garbage levy on the general election ballot in November.

Farmers Market open for the season today

YOUNGSTOWN

The Downtown Youngstown Farmers Market will open for the season from 4 to 6 p.m. today at the B&O Station, 530 Mahoning Ave.

The market takes place once per month and allows local residents to access fresh, locally grown produce right in their backyard.

The market is an ongoing partnership between the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. and Mercy Health-Youngstown. Not only is fresh produce brought to those who may not have access, the market is designed to accept SNAP/EBT payments and with a grant from the Mercy Health Foundation–Mahoning Valley and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, individuals using SNAP can “double-up” their produce purchase up to $30.

The market will take place the second Wednesday of each month through October.

Work session Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City School District Academic Distress Commission and the Youngstown City School District Board of Education will meet for a work session at 4 p.m. Thursday in the library at East High School, 474 Bennington Ave.

The purpose of the work session is to discuss the current status of district academic performance related to the most recent Ohio Department of Education District Review and to discuss the current financial status and budget planning.

Incident with knife

BOARDMAN

Police are investigating an incident Saturday morning in which an unidentified man with a knife outside a Southern Boulevard apartment threatened the woman inside.

The victim told police she started receiving threatening text messages from an unknown number hours earlier.

She said a man was outside her apartment with a knife threatening to slit her throat. He ran and jumped into a car going southbound on Southern Boulevard. The victim told police he was about 6 feet tall wearing a red shirt and gray sweatpants.

Trustees meeting

COITSVILLE

The township trustees will meet at 6 p.m. today at the township hall, 3711 McCartney Road.

Elder abuse awareness

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Adult Protective Services unit is hosting a World Elder Abuse Awareness Day event at noon Friday at the Mahoning County Courthouse Rotunda, 120 Market St.

Keynote speaker is Ursel J. McElroy, Youngstown native, East High School graduate and now director of the Ohio Department of Aging.

Agenda Thursday

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Liberty school board, special meeting, 2:30 p.m., W.S. Guy Middle School, commons library, 4115 Shady Road.

Lordstown Board of Public Affairs, 4 p.m., administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County Board of Trustees, nominating committee meeting, 2:15 p.m.; finance, audit and investment committee meeting, 3 p.m.; board meeting, 4 p.m., meeting room, main library, 305 Wick Ave., Youngstown.

Trumbull County Senior Advisory Board, 1 p.m., special meeting to review transportation proposals, senior levy administration office, 2931-A Youngstown Road, Warren.

Western Reserve school board, 6 p.m., K-12 library, 13850 Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center.

AGENDA runs daily. Items should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.