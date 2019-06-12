Iran's president welcomes Japan's Abe on historic visit
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's president has officially welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Hassan Rouhani greeted Abe on his historic visit on this afternoon in northern Tehran's Saadabad Palace.
An honor guard on horseback holding the flags of Iran and Japan escorted Abe's car.
The Japanese leader is in Tehran on a mission to calm tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
The Trump administration has re-imposed heavy sanctions on Iran after deciding to withdraw from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal a year ago. The U.S. recently deployed an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf.
Abe is also scheduled to meet the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during his two-day visit.
