He thought she'd drive him crazy; she just wanted to drive
YOUNGSTOWN — A woman police said stole a man’s car who picked her up for sex is in the Mahoning County jail.
Shawna Starks, 34, was arraigned today in municipal court on a charge of theft. Magistrate Anthony Sertick set her bond at $5,000.
Police said an 85-year-old man June 6 picked up Starks at a rehab facility for sex and drove her back to his Judson Avenue home. Reports said the Starks told the man to strip and she tied him up, blindfolded him and promised him something “exciting.”
After a period of silence the man managed to free himself and discover his car was missing. Starks was arrested in the man’s car, police said.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 26, 2017 8:52 a.m.
Police: Drunken woman drives to pick up arrested drunken man
- February 1, 2008 midnight
Homeowner helps catch suspect
- October 20, 2005 midnight
Rape trial defendant to testify
- August 11, 2018 midnight
A little bit car crazy
- April 30, 2019 midnight
Youngstown man accused of sex crime in W.Va.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.