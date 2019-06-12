Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District names 23 director candidates

Staff report

WARREN

The Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District has received 23 applications from people who want to serve as director.

The county commissioners from Trumbull and Geauga counties that make up the district’s board of directors will narrow the field at its next meeting at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

After that, interviews will be conducted, said Tim Lennon, Geauga County commissioner.

The position pays $65,000 to $75,000 annually.

The district carries out recycling programs.

Its funding comes from tipping fees from area landfills.

In April, the board named an interim director to replace Greg Kovalchick after Kovalchick went on sick leave and retired April 30. That followed an investigation that turned up allegations that Kovalchick created a hostile work environment.

The candidates are:

Steven Tharp Jr. of Brewster, operations coordinator for the Stark Tuscarawas Wayne Recycle District.

Lisa Hovance of Cortland, web designer and developer for the Trumbull County Information Technology Department.

Jennifer Jones of Youngstown, environmental, community and neighborhood services coordinator for the city of Youngstown.

Lisa Rae Smith, administrative assistant, Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District.

Giuseppe Merlo of Niles, special projects manager for the Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District.

Bernadette McElroy of Warren, unit supervisor at Trumbull County Job and Family Services.

Josh Goodridge of Bristolville, utilities superintendent, city of Tallmadge.

Terry Nicopolis of Champion, Public Employees Retirement Inc. Trumbull County president.

Kenneth Radtke Jr. of Chesterland, president of Environmental Guidance Inc.

William Siekkinen of Williamsfield, delivery driver and service manager at Seeley Medical.

Phil DeCapito of Warren, credit manager, Hollywood Casino.

Susan Coleman, Newton Falls, administrative assistant, workers’ compensation, Youngstown State University.

Dennis Day of Warren, Northeast Ohio Network investigator.

Kathleen Rocco of Lakewood, education specialist, Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District.

Sarah Ellis of Youngs-town, professional dog trainer.

LaNina Marie Stassins of Southington, store systems trainer, JoAnn Fabrics.

Steve Greenlaw of Solon, director of Home Tutoring Solutions and real-estate agent.

Mike Wilson of Warren, director of senior services, SCOPE Senior Services.

Richard Perrine of Youngstown, custodial supervisor, Youngstown State University.

L. Holly Carrine of Hermitage, Pa., community outreach coordinator, Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District.

Steve Vucic, assistant branch manager, Dollar Bank, Cleveland.

Nicholas Leone of Hubbard, senior manufacturing engineer, APTIV.

Nicholas Jacka of Middlebury, Ind., former superintendent for Anchor Construction.