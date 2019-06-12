BREAKING: Pair face drug charges in Puerto Rico trafficking case

DNA evidence leads to man's arrest on burglary charge


June 12, 2019 at 11:20a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police used DNA collected from blood found on a jewelry box in a March break in to charge a man with a felony charge of burglary.

A warrant was filed Tuesday in municipal court charging Marquis Thomas, 23, for a March 27 break-in at a home in the 500 block of East Lucius Avenue. He is not yet in custody.

Reports said the homeowner found a door kicked in, the South Side house ransacked and two watches, a television and a video game system taken. There was also blood on a jewelry box, reports said.

Reports said police took the jewelry box, got a blood sample from it and sent it to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification for testing. When the results showed the DNA in the blood matched Thomas, reports said police got a warrant and tested Thomas’ DNA to make sure it matched.

When they found it did, the charge was filed.

