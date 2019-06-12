BREAKING: Pair face drug charges in Puerto Rico trafficking case

Chamber CEO to receive national award Monday


June 12, 2019 at 11:37a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — James Dignan, president and CEO of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, will receive the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition’s Leading Globally Matters Local Award on Monday in Washington, D.C., as part of the organization’s State Leaders Summit.

The award recognizes his work to champion U.S. diplomacy and development programs that strengthen Ohio’s economy and work toward making the country safer.

Dignan was commander of the 910th Airlift Wing at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna from 2013 to 2016, and deputy director of global force management and mobilization at the Pentagon from 2016 to 2018.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000