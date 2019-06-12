Chamber CEO to receive national award Monday
YOUNGSTOWN — James Dignan, president and CEO of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, will receive the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition’s Leading Globally Matters Local Award on Monday in Washington, D.C., as part of the organization’s State Leaders Summit.
The award recognizes his work to champion U.S. diplomacy and development programs that strengthen Ohio’s economy and work toward making the country safer.
Dignan was commander of the 910th Airlift Wing at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna from 2013 to 2016, and deputy director of global force management and mobilization at the Pentagon from 2016 to 2018.
