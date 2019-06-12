Man on probation for shooting arrested for another shooting

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

CAMPBELL

A man put on probation in April for a shooting in Youngstown was found Monday by U.S. Marshals hiding in a bedroom closet after a warrant was issued for him in a weapons charge in Campbell.

Carl Fleeton, 22, of South Raccoon Road, Austintown, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and criminal damaging and discharging a firearm.

Marshals found Fleeton on Monday in a Tyrell Avenue apartment on the West Side. He surrendered without incident after being discovered in a closet.

Reports said police were called about 7:35 p.m. June 3 to the first block of Jean Street on the South Side for a fight. Witnesses told police Fleeton was upset with a woman and pulled a gun on her.

Although one of the charges against Fleeton is discharging a firearm, there is nothing in the report that indicates a gun was fired.

On April 15, Fleeton was placed on probation in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty the same day to a charge of illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises for his role in a March 2018 wounding of a man during a shooting in the parking lot of a Belmont Avenue bar in Youngstown.

The probation was recommend by prosecutors and defense attorneys in the case and was upheld by Judge John Durkin.

Fleeton’s two co-defendants, Brandon Ravnell, 31, and Lavell Collins, 21, also received probation upon recommendation of prosecutors and defense attorneys, provided they cooperate with investigators in the case. There was no such notation in Fleeton’s court records for the case.

Police said the shooting happened after a fight inside the North Side club moved into the parking lot.

In that case, Fleeton was the last of the three to be caught, and he was not caught until September, when he was arrested by marshals at a South Side house on Everett Avenue.