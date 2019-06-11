YSU among 3 colleges as winners of additive manufacturing contest


June 11, 2019 at 2:30p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University joins Drexel University in Pennsylvania and the University of Michigan as the winners of a national research contest focused on additive manufacturing.

TRUMPF Inc., the nation’s largest manufacturer of fabricating machinery and a world leader in lasers used for industrial production technology, is lending each of the universities a Trumpf TruPrint 1000 3D printer for one year as winners of the competition.

The TRUMPF printer will be located in a collaboration space for metal additive manufacturing at the Youngstown Business Incubator and America Makes in downtown Youngstown.

