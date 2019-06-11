Watkins keeps promise, asks parole board to set Hoerig free by 2046
WARREN — Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins has kept his promise to Brazil, writing a letter to the Ohio Parole Board asking that it not keep the convicted murderer in prison past 2046.
Hoerig was sentenced to 28 years to life in prison in February after being convicted at trial of the 2007 murder of her husband, Air Force Maj. Karl Hoerig, in their Newton Falls home. She fled to her native Brazil afterwards and remained there until Brazil extradited her to Ohio in 2018.
“As part of the extradition proceedings, Brazil requested specific assurances from the United States prior to her return,” the letter says. “As prosecuting attorney, I approved these assurances which were given to the country of Brazil pursuant to the extradition treaty betweeen the United States and Brazil.”
