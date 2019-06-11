Teen formally charged with murder and felonious assault from last week

10th-grader could be tried as an adult

By Ed Runyan

runyan@vindy.com

WARREN

Dareontai Carmichael, 16, entered a “not-true” plea Monday in Trumbull County Juvenile Court to murder, felonious assault and two gun charges in last Tuesday’s shootings on Maryland Street Northwest that left one man dead and another seriously injured.

Judge Sandra Stabile Harwood told the 10th-grader he could face juvenile charges that would put him in juvenile detention up to age 21 and beyond, or he could be looking at adult charges that could produce a life prison sentence if convicted.

A not-true plea is similar to a not-guilty plea.

Stanley Elkins, assistant county prosecutor, said the prosecutor’s office had not decided as of Monday whether it would seek to have Carmichael tried as an adult.

Carmichael, of Porter Street Northeast, was arrested shortly after several gunshots were fired about 2:30 p.m. June 4 in a parking lot behind a building in the Warren Heights apartments.

Shyhiem W. Williams, 24, of Robert Avenue Northwest, died from a gunshot wound to the torso, the county coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Another 25-year-old man was shot in the leg and was initially in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Judge Stabile Harwood said there are provisions under Ohio law whereby Carmichael could be treated as a juvenile and as an adult with adult sanctions held in abeyance while he is detained in an Ohio Department of Youth Services facility.

If he is tried as an adult and convicted, the sentence on the murder charge Carmichael faces would be 15 years to life, in addition to the three years that would be imposed if he were found guilty of committing the offense with a gun.

The judge insisted that Carmichael’s mother stand next to him as she explained the juvenile and adult charges and the possible penalties. Carmichael and his mother said they understood the complicated scenarios she discussed.

As Carmichael was being escorted from the courtroom after the hearing ended, someone in the gallery called out “We love you, baby.”