Warren man sentenced to federal prison on drug charge

YOUNGSTOWN — A Warren man was sentenced Monday to 21 months in federal prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to a drug charge.

Jarrel Freeman, 31, was sentenced by Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on a charge of possession with intent to deliver drugs.

Freeman was accused of having two different types of fentanyl Sept. 27, 2017, when he was arrested by Warren police after a traffic stop. The case was not indicted in federal court until March 28, 2018.

Freeman entered his guilty plea Feb. 6.