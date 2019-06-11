Warren man sentenced to federal prison on drug charge
YOUNGSTOWN — A Warren man was sentenced Monday to 21 months in federal prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to a drug charge.
Jarrel Freeman, 31, was sentenced by Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on a charge of possession with intent to deliver drugs.
Freeman was accused of having two different types of fentanyl Sept. 27, 2017, when he was arrested by Warren police after a traffic stop. The case was not indicted in federal court until March 28, 2018.
Freeman entered his guilty plea Feb. 6.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 20, 2010 1:33 p.m.
Deputy barred from law enforcement
- October 21, 2010 midnight
Former officer gets 5 years’ probation
- August 5, 2014 11:46 a.m.
Warren man sentenced to 12 years 11 months on federal gun, drug charges
- February 26, 2014 midnight
Detroit man forfeits $11,320 in drug proceeds in federal and local criminal cases
- August 5, 2014 10:55 p.m.
Powell gets about 13 years for Detroit-to-Warren drug op
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.