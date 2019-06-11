Vehicle strikes, kills 12-year-old on bike
Associated Press
MANSFIELD
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a vehicle struck and killed a 12-year-old bicyclist.
A release from the patrol’s Mansfield post in northern Ohio says the child failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit around 11 a.m. Sunday.
The child, of Shelby, died at the scene on State Route 61 in Richland County.
