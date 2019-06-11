Trump calls Biden a 'dummy' as he heads to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Preparing to have dueling events in Iowa today, President Donald Trump is employing schoolyard taunts for his leading Democratic presidential rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump says of Biden, "I think he's the weakest mentally" of the 2020 field and referred to Biden as "a dummy." Trump addressed reporters from the White House before departing for Iowa to deliver remarks on energy and attend a political fundraiser.

Trump says Biden was wrong to say China was not a competitor of the U.S., and says that during the Obama administration, China "ate our country alive."

Biden is having events in the first-in-the-nation caucus state today, including delivering a speech in which he is expected to call Trump an "existential threat" to the nation.