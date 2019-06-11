Mother pleads not guilty in newborn baby’s death
Associated Press
CHARDON
A woman who authorities say put her newborn baby boy in a garbage bag and left him in a wooded area in 1993 has pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder.
Forty-nine-year-old Gail Eastwood-Ritchey entered her plea Monday in Geauga County to aggravated murder and murder charges. Her bond was set at $250,000.
Investigators say Eastwood-Ritchey stated she hid the pregnancy from everyone. They say the woman, of the Cleveland suburb of Euclid, married the baby’s father and has three grown children.
Authorities say familial DNA ancestry from an online database was used to track down Eastwood-Ritchey.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 12, 2015 1:08 p.m.
Utah mother accused of killing 6 babies pleads guilty
- June 19, 2012 9:45 a.m.
Toledo woman to face August trial over infant in freezer
- June 20, 2012 midnight
Coroner: Infant in freezer had been strangled
- March 12, 2013 midnight
Dad pleads guilty in death of newborn
- April 3, 2001 midnight
WARREN Bond is raised in baby case
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.