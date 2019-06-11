Krispy Kreme opening Times Square Flagship in 2020
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In early 2020, Times Square will be glowing brighter, hotter and sweeter than ever with the opening of the Krispy Kreme Times Square Flagship.
Krispy Kreme Times Square Flagship at Broadway and 48th Street will feature hot, fresh doughnuts 24/7, the world’s largest Hot Light, new immersive and interactive digital experiences, and exclusive merchandise .
The shop will serve more guests annually than any other Krispy Kreme location in the world, according to a company news release.
“Our direction is to be the most loved sweet treat brand in the world. In the most iconic city in the world, the Krispy Kreme Times Square Flagship will showcase our brand on the global stage and inspire customer wonder. We love making awesome doughnuts – and New Yorkers deserve hot and fresh doughnuts,” said Michael Tattersfield, CEO and president of Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp.
