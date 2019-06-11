Howland man who struck police dog gets probation

WARREN — A Howland man who hit a Weathersfield Township police dog in the head with a large liquor bottle during an incident in December has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to carry out 200 hours of community service.

The blow caused bleeding to the dog, and it went to a veterinarian for treatment.

James B. Justice, 35 of Flory Road, pleaded guilty earlier in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to attempted assault of a police dog and could have gotten up to a year in prison.

But Justice has remained in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of bond since the incident occurred Dec. 23.

When police were called to his house Dec. 23, Justice, who had a warrant, slammed the door shut and refused to speak with officers.

Officers forced open the door, but Justice pushed against it and put a couch behind it.

A window on the door broken, so a Weathersfield officer had his police dog enter through the opening, but Justice struck the dog with his hands and elbows, then hit the dog with a large bottle.

Justice was subdued with a stun gun and arrested.