Home Savings to present check to Walnut Grove

CANFIELD

Home Savings will present a $5,000 check to The Walnut Grove, 880 Columbiana-Canfield Road, at 9:30 a.m. today.

The Walnut Grove is a community-centered educational and recreational venue for people with special needs and their families.

The funds will be used for an inclusive playground with swings, zip lines and more for people of all abilities.

Ribbon-cutting set for tutoring center

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of the Boardman Tutoring Center, 1419 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite 320.

The tutoring center’s open house will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

During the open house, residents will be able to tour the facility, meet the staff and sign up for a free diagnostic assessment.

The tutoring center provides instruction and offers sessions Monday through Thursday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday mornings by reservation.

For information, contact Danielle Philbin at 330-330-8185 or visit www.boardman.tutoringcenter.com.

Gas prices down 23 cents in NE Ohio

The average gas prices across Northeast Ohio is 23 cents cheaper this week at $2.53 per gallon, according to the AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

The average price during the week of June 3 was $2.76. The average price during the week of June 11, 2018, was $2.76. The average price in Youngstown on Monday was $2.60.

Man guilty of killing family of 4 found in desert

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.

A Southern California man was convicted Monday of bludgeoning a couple and their two little boys to death, then burying their bodies in a remote desert area where the crime remained hidden until an off-roader stumbled across skeletal remains.

After a trial that spanned more than four months and depended largely on circumstantial evidence, jurors in San Bernardino found 62-year-old Charles “Chase” Merritt guilty of the first-degree murders of business associate Joseph McStay, McStay’s wife, Summer, and the couple’s 3- and 4-year-old sons.

Chief: Neo-Nazis sought violence at gay-pride event

DETROIT

Detroit police officers prevented violence by a neo-Nazi group that wanted to spark “Charlottesville No. 2” during a gay-pride festival over the weekend, the city’s police chief said Monday.

Chief James Craig said five people among about 15 white supremacists were openly carrying firearms – which is allowed under Michigan law – while they traded barbs with 15 to 20 counterprotesters during the Motor City Pride festival in downtown Detroit.

Officers worked to keep the two groups separate after getting word that the neo-Nazi group wanted to spark violence similar to the deadly 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Craig said.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 21.810.37

Aqua America, 2.34 40.58 -0.26

Avalon Holdings,2.320.07

Chemical Bank, 2.3738.870.22

Community Health Sys, 2.800.08

Farmers Nat., 1.7513.96 0.04

First Energy, 3.91 43.02-0.02

Fifth/Third, 2.4227.020.19

First Niles Financial, 2.117.750.00

FNB Corp., 3.5511.470.03

General Motors, 4.0436.020.54

General Electric, 3.7710.050.07

Huntington Bank, 3.45 13.440.18

JP Morgan Chase, 2.74110.341.21

Key Corp, 3.2016.920.22

Macy’s, 4.17 21.621.19

Parker Hannifin, 1.74166.921.45

PNC, 2.61134.301.36

Simon Prop. Grp., 4.46161.39-1.99

Stoneridge 28.43 0.39

United Comm. Fin., 2.69 9.350.08

Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.