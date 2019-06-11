Gov. Mike DeWine requests fed aid for 10 counties pounded by tornadoes


June 11, 2019 at 3:05p.m.

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine today sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration and federal assistance for 10 counties impacted by tornadoes, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and landslides last month.

A total of 21 tornadoes touched down in Auglaize, Darke, Greene, Hocking, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingum, Perry, and Pickaway counties during the severe storms that passed through Ohio during the evening of May 27 and into May 28.

Last week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Small Business Administration, and Ohio Emergency Management Agency conducted a preliminary damage assessment which identified 942 homes and buildings that were either destroyed or significantly damaged and 837 additional homes and buildings that suffered minor damage or were slightly affected.

