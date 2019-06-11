Girard council mulls raising legal age to buy tobacco, vaping products

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

GIRARD

City council and administration met with two representatives of the Trumbull County Combined Health District and Dr. Jennifer Manning with Akron Children’s Hospital to discuss the Tobacco 21 initiative, which would raise the minimum legal age to purchase tobacco or vaping products containing nicotine from 18 to 21 within city limits.

Mayor James Melfi, Safety Director Jerry Lambert, police Chief John Norman, council’s health and safety committee members, county health commissioner Frank Migliozzi and other representatives with the county health department will be meeting Thursday morning to further discuss the initiative.

Councilman Thomas Grumley, D-4th, council’s health and safety committee chairman, said if all parties favor the initiative after that meeting, the committee will prepare legislation to present to council.

“We know today the dangers of smoking, and we have a chance to protect our youth,” Grumley said.

If the city implements the legislation, it will be the first in Trumbull County.

There is a push for a statewide enactment of Tobacco 21 led in part by Gov. Mike DeWine, whose administration has referred to teen smoking as a “public health crisis.”

Melfi said the perception of smoking and public awareness of the risks it poses has changed over the years.

“I can’t think of a better legacy for us as elected officials to put forth for our young people in the city of Girard than to make their lives healthier and safer,” the mayor said.